Here’s how Megan Thee Stallion got that “Savage” remix

Here’s how Megan Thee Stallion got that “Savage” remixSunday, May 31, 2020
It’s certainly a Hot Girl Summer for Megan Thee Stallion who not only added another hit song to her growing catalogue, but also a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper to boot!
Her song “Savage” climbed to the summit of the Billboard main singles chart last week with an assist from many-time Grammy winner, Beyoncé.
However, how did that dream collab between the two Houston, Texas natives come about? Turns out, it’s not as mysterious as you’d think.
According to Megan, the “Single Ladies” singer reached out to her team about doing the remix, an offer which she jumped at, naturally.
She told Entertainment Tonight that after she was sent the final track, she reached out to Jay-Z, whose label she’s signed to, to express her gratitude. “After I heard the song, I texted JAY-Z like five times like, ‘Oh my God, thank you, thank you, thank you,’” she said .
The 25-year-old added that Beyoncé texted her the following day to which her reaction was “I was like, ‘Oh my God, Beyoncé got my number.’ She texted me two, three times the next day and the day after that. I’m like, ‘Girl, I’m friends with Beyoncé.’”
Same, Megan, same!
