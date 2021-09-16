Here’s the lesson Konshens learnt from Cardi B after their collab

Konshens learnt a valuable lesson from rapper Cardi B when they collaborated on the single Back It Up in 2017. And in a recent interview with

“Cardi B showed me that: ‘Listen, give people a shot, bro,” he said when asked about the collab. Konshens added, “Even in this age when everything is numbers and everything is internet, listen to people. Give people a shot man, you never know.”

The song, released soon after Konshens met Cardi B in a studio while in New York City has accumulated almost two million views on YouTube since. It was made along with Hoodcelebrityy for her Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2 mixtape.

Konshens also shared that he is working on his fourth album which he believes will be his best yet.

“The album needs two songs to get completed for me to be like, this is the best album ever,” he says. “One is all ready all it needs is a verse from a Latin artist. It needs to be a hardcore gyal song like Bruk Off Ya Back. It needs that because when you listen to the album, there’s a lot of diversity going on, and there’s different topics and directions but there’s not that one. To me, the album is great, but I know when my fans listen to it, they’re going to be like, ‘Where’s that song?’ So that’s all we need,” he told the outlet.

A release date for the album hasn’t been confirmed.