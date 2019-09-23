‘He’s a born star’: Producer believes ZiZi is ready for the spotlight

Fast-rising

dancehall artiste ZiZi is ready to take his place in the spotlight.

The budding entertainer, who is closely affiliated with the Montego Bay-based dancehall group 6ix, is confident that he has what it takes to go all the way to the top.

“I’m coming with a different sound, and the people love it. Everyone knows that my rhymes and my flow are crazy,” said ZiZi.

“All I have to do is continue making good music and very soon my name will be on the lips of dancehall worldwide. I’m going to make my community (Spanglaz) proud of me. Big up Law Boss and the entire 6ix.”

ZiZi is also working closely with the St Thomas-based Flydiewise Production label. The CEO of the label, Garthfield Whyte, believes that ZiZi will be the next big thing in dancehall music.

“ZiZi is a talented artiste. He’s also highly motivated and driven, which makes him easy to work with. He’s always ready to record new songs. All you have to do it play him a beat and he comes up with some wicked lyrics. The skies are the limit for ZiZi. He’s a born star,” said Whyte.

So far the label has released a string of singles for ZiZi, including Current, Netball, Splanglaz 6ix, Jesus Piece and Wuk Fi Own, which was produced by Flydiewise Production and Hemton Music.

ZiZi is currently promoting a new single, titled Rich, which was produced and released by 6ix Real Records last week.