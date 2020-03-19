He’s hardcore: Maestro Bravest uses dancehall to deliver the gospel

Combine Bible scriptures and dancehall, and

you get the inspiration behind Maestro Bravest’s latest releases, Prayer Chamber and Riches.

The UK-based gospel artiste is no stranger to fusing dancehall sounds in his music, and even samples Skinny Jeans by Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi on the track, Riches.

“Mi fans them never expect it and them love it, especially how mi only use that one verse alone and flip it to help represent the message of laying up your riches in heaven. It’s things like this that make me different from other gospel artistes,” he told BUZZ.

He said fans have been positively receiving the record – likewise Prayer Chamber, which speaks to using prayer to fight all battles.

“That’s a song I wrote when I started to realise the effects and evidence of passionate and fervent prayer,” he said. “Not only did I level up in my spiritual life, but I level up in my prayer life too. Prayer Chamber mainly focuses on warfare prayers against the kingdom of darkness. I have seen the evidence of spending dedicated time in my prayer chamber. My life has changed positively, and my family is going from glory to glory.”

Produced by Fumez The Engineer, the tracks add to Bravest’s catalogue which includes Brave Boss, Mi Nah Go and Church People.

Though he admits to receiving some backlash for his hardcore style, he said he will remain committed to sharing the good news.

“Eighty per cent of fans enjoy having an artiste who is able to deliver music that bridges the gap between dancehall and gospel,” he stated. “For the other 20, you’re always gonna meet opposition when it comes to doing things different, when it comes to doing things against tradition.

“I never ask to be like this, but I am more than aware that the way I do things always causes controversy, not because I intend to, but because of ignorance and misunderstanding. I can’t explain myself to everyone, just listen to the songs, and I hope it will bring understanding in the future. My career is only just beginning, you haven’t heard everything yet.”