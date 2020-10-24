He’s the real ganga lee! Dexta Daps tops Apple Music chart in nine countries

Youâ€™ve probably heard your neighbour blasting Dexta Dapsâ€™ Call Me If countless times at home.

Thatâ€™s not surprising since the song has also been doing well in the region. The track, which was released a few months ago, is now topping charts in several countries, according to Apple Music.

It is understood that Call Me If is the number one song on the Apple Music Top 100 chart in Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Cayman Islands, Barbados, Dominica, Belize, British Virgin Islands and Anguilla.

Dexta Daps shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday which he captioned: â€œMy Caribbean Fansâ€¦â¤â¤â¤Look yaŸ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€ #ventdextadaps #dextadaps #callmeif #grammys.â€

And his fans were not surprised that the song has been doing so well.

â€œI canâ€™t get this song out my head,â€ one social media user said.

â€œOfc itâ€™s number one, who wouldnâ€™t love this song,â€ another added.

Joining the conversation and â€˜shooting her shotâ€™, one female fan said: â€œSong have a buzzzŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ it too niceâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸..You need to give we the number now so we can call.â€

Call Me If, which samples Louie Cultureâ€™s 1994 hit Ganga Lee, was released in July as part of Dexta Dapsâ€™ new album called Vent. It is one of the most played song on the project, racking up millions of views online.