Hey, coronavirus go away! Stephen Mcgregor’s daughter creates catchy song

Hey, coronavirus go away! Stephen Mcgregor’s daughter creates catchy songFriday, March 20, 2020
|
Newsflash parents! youâ€™re not the only ones who are totally fed up being stuck at home homeschooling the kids, theyâ€™re just as fed up with your teaching skills too.
We never thought weâ€™d see it, but the kids would actually like to be back in school.
At least thatâ€™s according to producer Stephen McGregorâ€™s six-year-old daughter, Lai Lai.
McGregor shared a video of his daughter on his Instagram singing about being â€˜boredâ€™ at home because of coronavirus.
â€œShut out to my school for closing school but Iâ€™m booorrred,â€ she sang.
He shared that he created the beat but it was his daughter who wrote the lyrics to the song. This is no surprise to us, after all, she is a Mcgregor!
The video has racked up more than three thousand views, with persons commenting that they understand the sentiments.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy