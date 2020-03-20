Hey, coronavirus go away! Stephen Mcgregor’s daughter creates catchy song

Newsflash parents! youâ€™re not the only ones who are totally fed up being stuck at home homeschooling the kids, theyâ€™re just as fed up with your teaching skills too.

We never thought weâ€™d see it, but the kids would actually like to be back in school.

At least thatâ€™s according to producer Stephen McGregorâ€™s six-year-old daughter, Lai Lai.

McGregor shared a video of his daughter on his Instagram singing about being â€˜boredâ€™ at home because of coronavirus.

â€œShut out to my school for closing school but Iâ€™m booorrred,â€ she sang.

He shared that he created the beat but it was his daughter who wrote the lyrics to the song. This is no surprise to us, after all, she is a Mcgregor!

The video has racked up more than three thousand views, with persons commenting that they understand the sentiments.