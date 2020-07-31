High drama! Jamaican Twitterati reacts to Asafa Powell paternity case

Jamaican sprint great Asafa Powell and his child maintenance case against Amita Persaud-Webb has elicited mixed reactions (and harsh criticisms) from local Twitter users.

Itâ€™s rough out in these virtual streets, a fact that Powell may (or maybe not) be aware of after the Jamaican Twitterati unceremoniously learned of his case against Amita in Family Court on Thursday (July 30).

The former world record-holder became and has remained the number one trending topic on Twitter and Jamaican users of the social media platform went in, BUZZ fam!

Our boy Asafa is about to do a paternity test. Pray for the king fellas.â€” Shamye (@Terrizle) July 30, 2020

So for those who missed the deets yesterday, the self-proclaimed â€˜Sub-10 Kingâ€™ appeared before the asking for a paternity test for the seven-year-old child he shares with Amita.Family Court in Kinsgton and St Andrew,

It is understood that Persaud-Webb, represented by attorney Michelle Thomas, filed papers seeking $40,000 a month for child maintenance.

There are those who outright slammed the 37-year-old Powell for suggesting the child wasnâ€™t his in the first place when, according to them, she couldnâ€™t â€˜belong to anyone elseâ€™.

Asafa wicked still cuz him know that bell pepper nose well transferableâ€” Lasko Fan purveyor. (@mikey_esquire) July 30, 2020

Some questioned if the Jamaican was harbouring such suspicions, why wait until the child is old enough to understand what is happening to query his paternal ties?

25k JMD is a grocery bill. For Asafa to be summoned to court for THATâ€¦him mean, sah.â€” Rach from State Farm Ÿ“¸Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@itsleahcar) July 30, 2020

And if the test returns with a positive affirmation Powell had sired his daughter, what does it mean for his extended family? Were they never close to begin with?

Asafaâ€™s daughter is how old? How all of a sudden you want paternity test? Men are TRASHHHHH.â€” jada (@_damnjo) July 30, 2020

Others claimed that for a man with such an extravagant lifestyle â€“ with the fleet of cars and mansion to boot â€“ to be hauled in court for what could be considered for Powell an â€˜inconsequential amountâ€™ towards the welfare of his own daughter speaks to him as a man.

Jah Know Asafa. Dutty living that. 25K JMD a money? Plus u a superstar wtfâ€” â€œWhy Am I Tagged?â€ (@TopChoppaa) July 30, 2020

While a few more defended the embattled track sensation, saying if he has doubts then he is within his rights to have those apprehensions addressed before moving forward.

Asafa was clearly on twitter yesterday lmaoâ€” Nicolas R. Khan (@NicolasKhan) July 30, 2020

The rest of Jamaican Twitter was at their best with prime â€˜memeageâ€™, trolling the unfortunate situation for nothing more than comedic value.

Asafa when he found out he had to pay child support : â€” Weboâ€™Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@webo_don) pic.twitter.com/ZXnaP5unOMJuly 30, 2020

Asafa trying to serenade the judge so he wont have to pay the 25 k a month in child support â€” . (@DOOMVSLIGHT) pic.twitter.com/UUgfmbO2yyJuly 30, 2020

Neither Powell nor Persaud-Webb has made a public statement, and probably never will as the matter is currently before the courts, with a gag order placed on its proceedings. Both are set to reappear on Friday, October 9.