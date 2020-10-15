Historic! ‘Despacito’ viewed 7 billion times on YouTube

Whether you

know the words or not, you have probably listened to Luis Fonsi and Daddy

Yankee’s Despacito, helping it to surpass seven billion views on

YouTube.

Yes, y’all. Despacito has been viewed 7,008,709,035 times since it was uploaded on January 12, 2017. It also means that the song by the Latin stars is the first in YouTube history to get more than seven billion views.

The music video for the Spanish song has also been receiving more than 1.4 million views per day so far in 2020, according to YouTube.

The remix version with pop star Justin Bieber has been viewed 658 million times.

But this is not the first history-making feat for Despacito. In 2017, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks. The only other song to do that before 2017 was One Sweet Day with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men in 1996. It also spent 16 consecutive weeks at number one.

Since then Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road managed to surpass that with 19 weeks at the top of the chart.

Despacito also spent 56 weeks on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

And the song is still in the news, as it will receive the Billboard Latin Song of the Decade award at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will be held on October 21.