Hold up! Was that Vybz Kartel singing on Rvssian’s Live?

BUZZ Fam, you know quarantine got these celebrities bored, and they’ve been looking to us for entertainment. The new trend is for them to go Live on their IG, and engage fans.

On Thursday night, dancehall producer, Rvssian went Live, and guessed who appeared to have joined? Vybz Kartel.

Snippets of the Live video circulating on social media see Rvssian asking those who tuned in to send in their request to join him. A request came in from what is allegedly the incarcerated dancehall star’s Instagram Account with ‘ADD ME’.

Rvssian obliged, and what we saw next was a black screen, and what is allegedly Vybz Kartel’s voice singing “Uh-huh, uh-huh, look inna mi eye now, nah go dis yuh baby, I’m out.“

This lasted less than 10 seconds but had the rest of the fans that tuned in a frenzy.

BUZZ Fam, do you think it was Vybz Kartel singing from prison?