Holness and Babsy reveal summer playlists

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Culture Minister, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, released their summer music playlists on Wednesday, and all the songs are Jamaican dancehall and reggae tracks.

The Prime Minister presented his Top 25 compilation on which Popcaan, Agent Sasco and Chronixx featured heavily.

Let’s take a look at what the St Catherine High School old boy is listening to in his spare time.

1. Winning Right Now – Agent Sasco 2. Banks of The Hope – Agent Sasco 3. Mix-up – Agent Sasco 4. I Can – Chronixx 5. Likes – Chronixx 6. Skankin Sweet – Chronixx 7. We Pray – Dre Island featuring Popcaan 8. Best You Ever Had – Jada Kingdom 9. Strongest Soldier – Jahmiel 10. Reggae Music – Kabaka Pyramid 11. Toast – Koffee 12. Dream – Popcaan

13. Inviolable – Popcaan 14. Family – Popcaan 15. Firm & Strong – Popcaan 16. Fade Away – Romain Virgo featuring Agent Sasco 17. Simple Blessings – Tarrus Riley 18. Mercy A God – Vershon 19. Glory to God – Wayne Marshall 20. Unanswered – Govana featuring Tarrus Riley 21. My Day – Tarrus Riley 22. Just The Way You Are – Tarrus Riley

23. Rapture – Koffee 24. Can’t Stop Me Now – Singer Jay 25. Boasty – Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul & Idris Elba

Not to be outdone, Grange, one of the biggest names in dancehall administration, having managed Queen of the Pack Patra, Shabba Ranks and Bounty Killer, released her top 10 songs.

1. Toast – Koffee 2. Spanish Town Rockin – Chronixx 3. Time Will Tell – Bob Marley 4. Destiny – Buju Banton 5. Family – Popcaan 6. Always Around – Third World 7. She’s Royal – Tarrus Riley 8. I Shall Sing – Marcia Griffiths 9. Standing In My Way – Beres Hammond 10. Bam Bam remix – Sister Nancy, Damian Marley and Jay Z

— Written by Claudia Gardner