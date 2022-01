‘Hot Girl Sh*t’: Megan Thee Stallion spits fire on new freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion must have seen all those ‘She

can’t rap’ and ‘Her flow is always the same’ tweets because she just dropped a

freestyle bomb and it’s savage!

The WAP artiste shared the two-minute clip for ‘Megan Mondays’ yesterday and she was spitting some straight fire lyrics.

One line seems to reference her ongoing feud with rapper Tory Lanez who was arrested in a shooting incident involving Megan. The raptress said, “I realised that I was the shit when R&B ni**as wanna start rap beef.†Oop!

I think ima drop these up until my album drop Ÿ˜›Ÿ˜›Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0October 27, 2020

She later spits: “I must be Olivia Pope ’cause y’all keep putting me in all of these scandals.â€

Shared to her Instagram page, Megan said she may drop similar raps each week in the lead-up to her album, citing “REAL MF HOT GIRL SH*Tâ€.