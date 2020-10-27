‘Hot Girl Sh*t’: Megan Thee Stallion spits fire on new freestyle

‘Hot Girl Sh*t’: Megan Thee Stallion spits fire on new freestyleTuesday, October 27, 2020
|
Megan Thee Stallion must have seen all those â€˜She
canâ€™t rapâ€™ and â€˜Her flow is always the sameâ€™ tweets because she just dropped a
freestyle bomb and itâ€™s savage!
The WAP artiste shared the two-minute clip for â€˜Megan Mondaysâ€™ yesterday and she was spitting some straight fire lyrics.
One line seems to reference her ongoing feud with rapper Tory Lanez who was arrested in a shooting incident involving Megan. The raptress said, â€œI realised that I was the shit when R&B ni**as wanna start rap beef.â€ Oop!
She later spits: â€œI must be Olivia Pope â€™cause yâ€™all keep putting me in all of these scandals.â€
Shared to her Instagram page, Megan said she may drop similar raps each week in the lead-up to her album, citing â€œREAL MF HOT GIRL SH*Tâ€.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy