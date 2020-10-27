‘Hot Girl Sh*t’: Megan Thee Stallion spits fire on new freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion must have seen all those â€˜She

canâ€™t rapâ€™ and â€˜Her flow is always the sameâ€™ tweets because she just dropped a

freestyle bomb and itâ€™s savage!

The WAP artiste shared the two-minute clip for â€˜Megan Mondaysâ€™ yesterday and she was spitting some straight fire lyrics.

One line seems to reference her ongoing feud with rapper Tory Lanez who was arrested in a shooting incident involving Megan. The raptress said, â€œI realised that I was the shit when R&B ni**as wanna start rap beef.â€ Oop!

I think ima drop these up until my album drop Ÿ˜›Ÿ˜›Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT â€” HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0October 27, 2020

She later spits: â€œI must be Olivia Pope â€™cause yâ€™all keep putting me in all of these scandals.â€

Shared to her Instagram page, Megan said she may drop similar raps each week in the lead-up to her album, citing â€œREAL MF HOT GIRL SH*Tâ€.