‘Hot Ras is back’: I-Octane sheds 29 pounds

After losing

almost 30 pounds, Jamaican entertainer I-Octane has declared that the â€˜Hot Rasâ€™

has returned.

The Lose A Friend artiste shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, showing off a much smaller belly.

â€œ29 pounds off already Ÿ˜‚ hotras is back Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ dem dead inna show wen mi lose di next 30 poundsâ€¦. working and trust the process Ÿ‘ˆ ŸŒboss @patricejwhite mi ready fi yuh,â€ he wrote.

I-Octane, who recently released tracks like Next and Someone To Love, has been training with fitness coach Patrice White for some time and has even gone live on Instagram to give fans a taste of one of their workout sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I-Octane (@realioctane)

Itâ€™s only been a day since he disclosed the weight loss, and already, he has already challenged Elephant Man to compete with him as they both work out with their trainer Patrice.

â€œ@elephantmanjamaica IF YUH BADâ€¦ PUT A FOOT Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ @frassmanbrilli YO BREDDA LOOK YAH Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ @patricejwhite JUST TELL DI ONE ELE SAY YUH LOVE ME MORE NUH Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ PAT MEK IT HAPPEN Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ TAG ELE,â€ he captioned a video in which he was imitating Elephant Manâ€™s lisp.

The challenge between the two will be live on Whiteâ€™s Instagram page on Tuesday, November 24, at 12 p.m.