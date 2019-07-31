Hot songs for a scorching summer

Hot songs for a scorching summerWednesday, July 31, 2019
|
Jamaica is burning up, and we’re sure all locals can validate this claim. But readers, is the weather the only thing that’s hot this summer? Hmmm. Not at all.
There are several things that are in fact at their peak and trending — from food to clothes. But a critical part of this fiery summer is the music industry.
Some of the flaming songs during the season are ‘Blessed’ by Shenseea and Tyga, Vybz Kartel’s ‘Any Weather’ and ‘Toast’ by Koffee. And for those who want to dance, there is ‘Cha Cha Bwoy’ by Ding Dong and ‘Cool It Down’ by Spice.
There are also other bubbling songs from dancehall acts like Squash, Govana, Chronic Law, Jahvillani and Masicka.
If we are to go by the current trends in dancehall and reggae, then music lovers surely have a lot to look forward to.
What are some of the songs you would add to this list of hot dancehall songs?
Tell us in the comments section.
