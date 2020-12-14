Hotline Bling! Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ has Drake’s digits

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett has made some

major connections in entertainment, but who would have guessed they were this

big?

The media personality turned artiste, in a recent interview with 876 Questions, shared that she’s got Champagne Papi digits!

While preparing a meal in her well-appointed kitchen in her St Andrew home, the Lifestyle singer was asked who’s the most famous contact in her phone.

After a few seconds of consideration, coyness and hilariously retorting “Yu waan know mi business? Why you in my business?” she said before saying “Hi Drake” while turning her back to camera.

The Curvy Diva did not go into details as to the extent of her familiarity with the Canadian rapper or share details on how they came to be phone friends.

Barrett also shared on her experiences in the industry, noting that the mot difficult part is dealing with people. “A lot of times people will say one thing and then do the next…or females will just be cool and as soon as mi turn artiste then it’s just his whole competitive thing, everybody in a competition and for what?

“And the funny thing is I will look like that person but once you get to know me and talk to me you realise say mi good, I’m not that type of person.”

The interview also included a tear-filled response as she discussed the passing of her mom late last year and the advice she gave her on handling her public feud with Miss Kitty and rumoured interest cricketer Marlon Samuels.