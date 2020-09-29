How comes?! Scotiabank customers overcharged up to 3 times cost of US$ transactions

Many Scotiabank customers in Jamaica have taken to social media to complain of being overcharged for online purchases.

The error stems from the bank’s calculation of purchases using incorrect exchange rate, which left many saying they paid up to three times the value of their items.

One customer complained that she made a purchase for US$32.89 for which the bank charged her J$14,141.38, adding “I’m sick.”

Hey People. — Panda Gawd (@876pandaa_) Scotia’s having an issue with the Exchange rate. All purchases online are calculating at 4x the regular amount. So don’t purchase anything online using Scotia. Issue was reported, September 26th.September 29, 2020

Numerous warnings had come from other users who seemed to have experienced issues with the bank’s platform, with one saying “Take my humble advice. Delay making inline or US transaction purchases in the next 48 hours or so.”

EVERYONE using their SCOTIA cards to buy things online. CHECK your purchases. They having a glitch that take 3 times the amount off your card!! They said it should be fixed and ur money returned by tomorrow. — Lexy Nash (@LexyWho) But stay on top of it!! Cause u know how scotia stay!! pic.twitter.com/B1ASdgNdScSeptember 29, 2020

Scotiabank shared a release via its social media pages a short while ago, saying it is aware some customers were charged using an incorrect exchange rate for US dollar transactions but said the issue has now been “resolved” and “all current transactions are now being processed at the correct rate”.