How cute is that! Shenseea has her own IG filter

Have you tried it out yet BUZZ Fam?

Dancehall artiste, Shenseea now has her very own Instagram filter. The filter is made from her Independence Day photoshoot, where she painted a Jamaican flag on her face.

That photo pretty much broke the internet and was shared multiple times, and across international platforms such as the Shaderoom. So itâ€™s no surprise that thatâ€™s the photo thatâ€™s being used.

View this post on Instagram HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY JAMAICAâ€¦ from a Jamaican Independent Gyal Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² weh di yawdie dem deh??? Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Ÿ“¸/ @roshstudiosA post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea) on Aug 6, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

The Blessed artiste is the dancehall act to have gotten her own IG filter and is using it to promote her latest single Sure Sure.

She asked fans to tag her whenever they use it, and from all indications, theyâ€™re following her directives.