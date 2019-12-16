‘How dare you?’ Jamaicans, West Africans engage in Twitter war over culture

‘How dare you?’ Jamaicans, West Africans engage in Twitter war over cultureMonday, December 16, 2019
|
First of all, weh yuh know bout wi?
Guysâ€¦GUYS! Â Please, canâ€™t we just get along?
Not even days after Miss Nigeria captured hearts for her genuine display of affection towards Jamaicaâ€™s Miss World Toni-Ann Singh winning the title, a virtual war wages on Twitter on Monday.
The conversation seemingly started when one Twitter user, @TorrezDesrae, called out #WestAfricanTwitter for hating on Jamaican culture, despite its global impact and significance â€“ and the Africans came out swinging.
One Ghanaian user, @ItsSaabyra, triggered the entire #JamaicanTwitter timeline with the most titanic of reaches when she claimed that the island, by virtue of being of West African descendants, has little to no â€œauthentic cultureâ€.
â€œâ€˜Jamaicaâ€™ derives from the Twi language which translates as â€˜weâ€™re probably stuckâ€™. Â Jamaicaâ€™s flag is inspired by the colours of the Ashanti Kingdomâ€™s flag,â€ she began.
â€œ[T]ake away West African influence and you have little to no culture. You descend from WA ancestors. sit this one out,â€ @ItsSaabyra added, and just like that, a new Twitter war was born.
Listen, what happened to all the black unity from Saturday?
Tweets have been lobbed from both ends of the conversation, as Jamaicans and West Africans defend their respective arguments.
It would seem the same Nigerians, who were cheering Jamaica just a day ago, have sided with Ghana in the Twitter war, as the island nation, in true yaadie style, stands alone to defend itself.
Jamaican Twitter users quickly addressed the Nigerians, declaring that the island actually credits its name from the â€˜originalâ€™ inhabitants, the Taino Indians.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy