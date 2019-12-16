‘How dare you?’ Jamaicans, West Africans engage in Twitter war over culture

First of all, weh yuh know bout wi?

Guysâ€¦GUYS! Â Please, canâ€™t we just get along?

Not even days after Miss Nigeria captured hearts for her genuine display of affection towards Jamaicaâ€™s Miss World Toni-Ann Singh winning the title, a virtual war wages on Twitter on Monday.

The conversation seemingly started when one Twitter user, @TorrezDesrae, called out #WestAfricanTwitter for hating on Jamaican culture, despite its global impact and significance â€“ and the Africans came out swinging.

West Africans (especially Nigerians) are extremely jealous of the impact Jamaicans have had on the culture and itâ€™s sad tbhâ€” . (@TorrezDesrae) December 16, 2019

One Ghanaian user, @ItsSaabyra, triggered the entire #JamaicanTwitter timeline with the most titanic of reaches when she claimed that the island, by virtue of being of West African descendants, has little to no â€œauthentic cultureâ€.

â€œâ€˜Jamaicaâ€™ derives from the Twi language which translates as â€˜weâ€™re probably stuckâ€™. Â Jamaicaâ€™s flag is inspired by the colours of the Ashanti Kingdomâ€™s flag,â€ she began.

â€œJamaicaâ€ derives from the Twi language which translates as â€œweâ€™re probably stuckâ€. â€” tee Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡­ (@ItsSaabyra) Jamaicaâ€™s flag is inspired by the colors of the Ashanti Kingdomâ€™s flag.take away West African influence and you have little to no culture. you descend from WA ancestors. sit this one outŸ˜˜December 16, 2019

â€œ[T]ake away West African influence and you have little to no culture. You descend from WA ancestors. sit this one out,â€ @ItsSaabyra added, and just like that, a new Twitter war was born.

A Jamaican is actually the pioneer behind YOUR black star flag, it is clear you people do not read Ÿ¤£â€” Metropolitan Elite (@ashindestad) The meaning of Jamaica's flag is actually "hardships there are but the land is green and the sun shineth"Black = hardshipsGreen = landGold = sun https://t.co/DTB6a5sd4GDecember 16, 2019

Listen, what happened to all the black unity from Saturday?

Tweets have been lobbed from both ends of the conversation, as Jamaicans and West Africans defend their respective arguments.

Why we doing this Nigeria Vs Jamaica thing â€” kingston boy (@amadeusfletch) https://t.co/NrXIRq5L1CDecember 16, 2019

itâ€™s funny that these debates always surround jamaica bc out of all the islands theyâ€™re even the most proud of their african rootsâ€” t-yan (@ovotiann) December 16, 2019

The source of your tweet. And even this person admitted that it wasnâ€™t derived from Twi lmfao â€” Kyle G. (@GGELG) https://t.co/eWoVJhpACz pic.twitter.com/jB9nqvrcOSDecember 16, 2019

It would seem the same Nigerians, who were cheering Jamaica just a day ago, have sided with Ghana in the Twitter war, as the island nation, in true yaadie style, stands alone to defend itself.

Also us Jamaicans need to stop trying to prove ourselves to people that are hell bent on just seeing us as less than them and slave descents. Let them be ignorant. We are grown and google is freeâ€” Fallon Carrington (@Delectable_xo) December 16, 2019

The Taino spoke Akan?â€” Mistletoe on my Navel Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@saymantix) Lady, look here nuh. Maybe read one of the many books written about the history of Jamaica by persons with PhDs who actually know what they're talking about applying their intellect to investigation and research, and not deep google searches.December 16, 2019

This Caribbean vs Africa debate is hilarious and idk why people are getting riled up by 2nd gens that are so removed from their cultures & donâ€™t have passports from said countries. Black British scenes. Yikes. â€” Jay (The Hair Guru) (@jlaplusbelle) (Tweet applies to both sides)December 16, 2019

Jamaican Twitter users quickly addressed the Nigerians, declaring that the island actually credits its name from the â€˜originalâ€™ inhabitants, the Taino Indians.