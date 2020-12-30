How did you know Safaree was Jamaican?Wednesday, December 30, 2020
|
Safaree has always been very proud of his Jamaican heritage. He never passes a chance to show it off. Whether itâ€™s speaking in overly exaggerated patois, or being the loudest among friends vibing to reggae or dancehall music, Safaree is Jamaican, and the world needs to know it.
And we dare say, we think the world actually knows it by now. Especially after he posted his recent Jamaican themed photo on Instagram.
A bike, embellished with the black green and gold colours of the Jamaican flag, a matching football, phone case, and a jacket. Safaree, smugged with the added â€˜kool factorâ€™ that he obviously believes being Jamaican gives him, dances to Sister Nancyâ€™s 1982 hit song, Bam Bam.
Safaree looking directly in the camera, asked; â€œHow did you know I was Jamaican?â€
Wellâ€¦.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy