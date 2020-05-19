How’s she doin’? The Wendy Williams Show on break due to host’s health condition

The Wendy Williams

Show is on break as the host takes times away to deal with a health condition.

Williams, who started radio before taking over daytime with her gossip-driven show, suffers from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition.

It’s reported that she has been experiencing fatigue related to symptoms of the condition, for which she will receive treatment while away.

Wendy has often spoken about her issues stemming from the condition since announcing she had it back in 2018.

A spokesperson for the show said Williams will take time off from the show which was being taped remotely from her New York home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic..

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows,”said a statement from the show.

Reruns of Williams’ show will air during her absence.