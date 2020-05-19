How’s she doin’? The Wendy Williams Show on break due to host’s health condition

How’s she doin’? The Wendy Williams Show on break due to host’s health conditionTuesday, May 19, 2020
|
The Wendy Williams
Show is on break as the host takes times away to deal with a health condition.
Williams, who started radio before taking over daytime with her gossip-driven show, suffers from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition.
It’s reported that she has been experiencing fatigue related to symptoms of the condition, for which she will receive treatment while away.
Wendy has often spoken about her issues stemming from the condition since announcing she had it back in 2018.
A spokesperson for the show said Williams will take time off from the show which was being taped remotely from her New York home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic..
“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows,”said a statement from the show.
Reruns of Williams’ show will air during her absence.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy