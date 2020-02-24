Huawei takes it to a new level with new Mate X smartphones, tablets and laptops

Tech giant Huawei has launched new Mate X smartphones, tablets and laptops which ups the game considerably.

Importantly, Huawei is offering a lot of tech at modest prices which will have its competitors looking over its shoulders.

Huawei’s latest Mate X smartphone which unfolds into a tablet has one of the best cameras you can find on any phone. So confident is Huawei in its technological capabilities that it has dispensed with Google Apps and its version of Android, opting to provide its own mobile services.

The new Mate X smartphone will have Huawei’s Kirin 990 processors and will make the most of 5G connectivity. Huawei’s move to drop Android’s Google packages is bold and demonstrates faith in its abilities to service customers with Huawei’s very own offerings.

The Kirin 990 5G is built on an advanced 7nm+EUV process, allowing it to run 6 of its 8 CPU cores at a higher speed. The NPU has also been bolstered. Huawei’s new tablet MatePad Pro 5G is a top performer and will prove to be a best seller. Its 10.8 high-resolution screen and quad speakers are first in class and its split-screen abilities will prove popular.

The company has introduced a new M-Pencil which charges and stores and is magnetically held in position atop the tablet. The Smart keyboard for the MatePad Pro is winning many plaudits. The MateBook X Pro laptop gets an update this year and now houses Intel’s 10th generation Core i7. It’s MateBook D Windows comes in both 14 inch and 15 inch formats. This high-performing laptop with faster internals costs considerably less than the Apple MacBook Pro.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro has up to 16 GB of memory and up to 1 TB of fast SSD storage.

Now you can wirelessly and rapidly transfer files, record PC screen and copy text from device to device.