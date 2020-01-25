Humbleton drops new EP ‘Transition’Saturday, January 25, 2020
|
Reggae artiste Humbleton should see a lot of positive feedback coming his way after releasing his latest project dubbed Transition.
The album is a compilation of tracks from his body of work since relocating to the US. The album was prefaced by the track RifleÂ and has been generating a buzz leading up to its release.
Also featured on the album are tracks Be On The Alert and Future Jamaica that have been getting a lot of positive feedback.
This album is a testament to his versatility and style which has seen his brand continue to grow in the United States, particularly in the New York area.
