Husband and wife: Athletes Kemar Bailey-Cole and Ristananna Tracey tie the knot

After getting engaged last year, Jamaican athletes Kemar

Bailey-Cole and Ristananna Tracey are now husband and wife.

Following their nuptials at Laughing Waters in Ocho Rios, St Ann, the two took to Instagram on Monday to share the good news. It appears the wedding took place on Sunday.

Kemar was the first to spill the beans, both in his Instagram Story and on his timeline.

“The happiest couples never have the same character. They have the best understanding of their differences,” was the caption he wrote for the beautiful photo he posted early Monday morning.

He later shared another in which he and his bride laughed almost uncontrollably while walking down the aisle at the end of the ceremony.

Ristananna also announced the good news while sharing some words on marriage.

“Marriage – the roots are deep, the covenant is solid, love is sweet, life is hard, and God is good,” she said.

In a time when the country is almost on complete lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, this is certainly the type of news that people want to hear.

“Heartiest congratulations to you both. Best wishes for a wonderful marriage,” one person said on Instagram.

“I hope this journey takes you both where you’ve never been before, enjoy the ride, speed bumps ahead, but the CREATOR GOD will see you through,” another added.