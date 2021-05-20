‘Hypocrites’: Buju Banton defends Antonio Watson with Prince Harry’s ‘gun fingers’ photo

A little late to the party, but reggae veteran Buju Banton has come to the defense of ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ Athletics Championships (Champs) Class One 200m winner Antonio Watson.

Watson has been receiving public backlash for making a gun gesture towards the end of the race at the National Stadium on Saturday (May 15).

However, Banton’s method of defence might be a little bit of a stretch. The Destiny artiste posted a 2011 photo of Prince Harry on his Instagram pointing his “gun fingers” at the head of England rugby captain Mike Tindall.

The moment, according to the Daily Mail was a playful reunion between some friends.

Apparently, Banton didn’t know this as he used that photo to compare the backlash that Watson as being receiving for making a similar gesture while crossing the finish line in a race at the National Stadium on Saturday.

“Hypocrites,” Banton titled the photo.

But his followers were not a fan of the comparison.

“Let’s not jump to conclusions sometimes we can be fooled by our own eyes, let’s get the story first,” one commented.

“I guess this is about Antonio Watson – this is no comparison at all – Harry is joking around with his friends. Antonio was in a professional situation, what he did was unprofessional and unsportsmanlike. Hopefully he learns from this and conduct himself like a professional sportsman in the future,” another informed the singer.

“This happened while you were in jail and a picture tell a thousand words and your is not it !!! Been your biggest fan from in the 90 been to couple of your concert in Virginia !!! And I say if your a spiritual man check your facts before starting a Revolution lol,” someone said.