‘I am no pushover’, says Twani Price

Having started off his career as a comedian, dancehall newcomer Twani Price says some may believe he’s a pushover but they would be mistaken.

The artiste said that he felt the need to make clear that despite on social media start, helping to make people laugh, he’s a very serious artiste, bent on making music that can be impactful and timeless.

“Things would be very different if I didn’t choose music, sometimes people look at you as simple or soft but silent rivers run deep,” said Twani.

Twani Price, who released a new single called Ypree over the weekend, channels this more serious attitude in the track’s lyrics.

“Ypree is paying homage to those who have lost someone, especially when the world is so crazy right now. I personally lost friends a couple years ago and I wanted to just express how that made me feel,” Twani shared

Twani Price said right now he is concentrating on building a catalogue of songs for a full performance set. His singles Honda and Na Lef are gaining traction, while singles Phenomenal Remix and IG Post are about to be released.

The YPree video, produced by Daino Music Records and directed by HR Visuals, can be viewed on Twani’s YouTube channel.