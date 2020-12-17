I Am The World Singer: Singer Jah Vinci to release EP

I Am The World Singer: Singer Jah Vinci to release EPThursday, December 17, 2020
|
Jamaican
singer Jah Vinci is promising a song for everyone on his EP, I Am The World
Singer, that will be released on Friday.
Jah Vinci, who is a former member of Vybz Kartelâ€™s Portmore Empire, said that he is eager to release the seven-track project that he believes will appeal to a wide range of people.
â€œMi have a song fi everybody pon da EP deh. Mi have songs fi di thugs dem. Mi have songs fi di people dem weh a go through whole heap and dem just need da motivation deh,â€ the entertainer said in a recent Instagram Live session.
In a post two weeks ago, he also said: â€œI know youâ€™ve been waiting!!â€¦. I promise this ep gonna be lit Ÿ”¥ @notnicerecords seh songs fi every body Ÿ™Ÿ¾ #IAMTHEWORLDSINGER #EP COMING SOON DEC 18 get ready!!!!â€
Some of the tracks on the EP are Winning, Virgin, Graveyard Architect and Eye Of The Storm.
And Jah Vinciâ€™s fans are eager to listen to the EP that was produced by NotNice Records.
â€œI canâ€™t wait!!! Always will be my favourite,â€ one social media user said.
â€œWe nuh want wait bredda. Run di tune dem,â€ another person added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy