I Am The World Singer: Singer Jah Vinci to release EP

Jamaican

singer Jah Vinci is promising a song for everyone on his EP, I Am The World

Singer, that will be released on Friday.

Jah Vinci, who is a former member of Vybz Kartel’s Portmore Empire, said that he is eager to release the seven-track project that he believes will appeal to a wide range of people.

“Mi have a song fi everybody pon da EP deh. Mi have songs fi di thugs dem. Mi have songs fi di people dem weh a go through whole heap and dem just need da motivation deh,†the entertainer said in a recent Instagram Live session.

In a post two weeks ago, he also said: “I know you’ve been waiting!!…. I promise this ep gonna be lit Ÿ”¥ @notnicerecords seh songs fi every body Ÿ™Ÿ¾ #IAMTHEWORLDSINGER #EP COMING SOON DEC 18 get ready!!!!â€

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYNG MIDAS (@notnicerecords)

Some of the tracks on the EP are Winning, Virgin, Graveyard Architect and Eye Of The Storm.

And Jah Vinci’s fans are eager to listen to the EP that was produced by NotNice Records.

“I can’t wait!!! Always will be my favourite,†one social media user said.

“We nuh want wait bredda. Run di tune dem,†another person added.