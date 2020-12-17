I Am The World Singer: Singer Jah Vinci to release EP

Jamaican

singer Jah Vinci is promising a song for everyone on his EP, I Am The World

Singer, that will be released on Friday.

Jah Vinci, who is a former member of Vybz Kartelâ€™s Portmore Empire, said that he is eager to release the seven-track project that he believes will appeal to a wide range of people.

â€œMi have a song fi everybody pon da EP deh. Mi have songs fi di thugs dem. Mi have songs fi di people dem weh a go through whole heap and dem just need da motivation deh,â€ the entertainer said in a recent Instagram Live session.

In a post two weeks ago, he also said: â€œI know youâ€™ve been waiting!!â€¦. I promise this ep gonna be lit Ÿ”¥ @notnicerecords seh songs fi every body Ÿ™Ÿ¾ #IAMTHEWORLDSINGER #EP COMING SOON DEC 18 get ready!!!!â€

Some of the tracks on the EP are Winning, Virgin, Graveyard Architect and Eye Of The Storm.

And Jah Vinciâ€™s fans are eager to listen to the EP that was produced by NotNice Records.

â€œI canâ€™t wait!!! Always will be my favourite,â€ one social media user said.

â€œWe nuh want wait bredda. Run di tune dem,â€ another person added.