“I can’t breathe”: Hundreds protest US police killing of black man

Hundreds of people

yesterday (May 27) gathered to protest at the street corner where George Floyd

died after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer the previous

day.

Demonstrators chanted “It could have been me” and “I can’t breathe”, the latter being what was repeated by Floyd, an African American, as a white police officer pinned him to the ground, his knee firmly planted on the deceased’s neck.

Video of the incident has gone viral, prompting the Minneapolis Police Department to fire Derek Chauvin, the arresting officer in question and three others who were at the scene.

Even as demonstrators acknowledged the firings, they said it was only a start, calling for there to be charges brought against the officers.

Floyd’s sister, Bridgett, told Good Morning America “I feel like those guys need to be put in jail. They murdered my brother, they killed him. They don’t need to walk the streets and mess around and this happens to another family.

“They need to apply more pressure on these guys. Firing them is just not enough,” she said.

The family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, in a statement said the “abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.”

Crump continued, “How many “while black” deaths will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally ends?”

Floyd died on the same day a white woman, Amy Cooper, was videotaped in Central Park, New York City, calling the police on a black man whom she claimed was ‘threatening her and her dog’ after he asked her to put the animal on a leash.