‘I feel blessed’: Maxi Priest happy for another Grammy nomination

It’s his third nomination for Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards, and UK-based reggae singer Maxi Priest is just as proud this time around.

On Tuesday, Priest was nominated alongside four other acts for his album, It All Comes Back To Love. The other nominees were Buju Banton (Upside Down), Skip Marley (Higher Place), Toots & The Maytals (Got To Be Tough) and The Wailers (One World).

Priest was nominated two times in the past. His Fe Feal album got the nod of approval in 1993 and so did Man With The Fun in 1996.

“It’s not my first nomination but I feel so special and blessed. Blessed to be able to do what I love to do,” he told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

And although such a feat isn’t new to him, Priest is humbled.

“Honestly, I am humbled, and it really feels good! I am so happy for all of us, my children, everyone who have supported and have been a part of the Maxi Priest journey over the years,” he said.

He also expressed his joy on Instagram where he also lauded his fellow nominees.

“Thanks to everyone for all the texts, phone calls and Big Ups on social media regarding “It All Comes Back to Love” Grammy nomination that was announced yesterday. I’m deeply humbled and honored to be nominated alongside Toots and the Maytals, Buju Banton, Skip Marley and The Wailers. Congratulations and best wishes to all the nominees and a Big BIG Thank You to everyone who has supported me throughout the years,” he said in a post on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Priest is currently promoting a nine-track project called United State Of Mind that was released in October. For that effort, he joined forces with Robin Trower and Livingstone Brown.