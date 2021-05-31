‘I feel like I’m floating’: Dalton Harris reveals partner

It looks like Dalton Harris is in love, and the Jamaican-born singer is not afraid to show it.

Harris came out as pansexual in October last year but has since kept his relationship status under wraps. Well, not anymore, TikTok was the app of choice for the 2018 X-Factor winner to reveal his partner to the world.

With Paravi Das’s Cloud 9 playing in the background, Harris lets us know that only one man has his heart.

“I hate all men, but when he loves me, I feel like I’m floating/ when he calls me pretty, I feel like somebody/ even when we fade eventually to nothing/ you will always be my favorite form of loving.”

We’re treated to glimpses of his partner. Harris takes pleasure in the little things he does like packing a gift bag and taking photos of cute dogs.

The short video ended with Harris giving him a cute little temple kiss.

Since coming out as pansexual, Harris shared that he’s been receiving a lot of support.

“I am overwhelmed by the love. It all leads back to LOVE. And it starts with ME.” he said on Instagram.