“I forgot about you”: Gabourey Sidibe claps back after Twista fat shames her

Actress Gabourey Sidibe has clapped back at rapper Twista who fat-shamed her on Instagram.

Sidibe told the Overnight Celebrity artiste that she said she forgot about in 2005, citing his lack of a recent hit song following an unfavourable comparison.

“Wow. I um…gee @twistgmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about you in 2005. But good luck with option B!,” said Sidibe who responded to a post in which the rapper negatively compared her to Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

The post used a photo of Sidibe and Burgos, and asked men if they would choose Option A — a plus-sized woman who is financially stable and has no kids — or Option B — a former reality star with no job, no car and multiple children with several different fathers.

Many social media users who saw the post were furious, noting that the post was very rude and disrespectful.

Sidibe recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, on November 24.

The actress first rose to fame in the movie Precious and has become a fan-favourite on TV drama Empire.