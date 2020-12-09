“I forgot about you”: Gabourey Sidibe claps back after Twista fat shames her

“I forgot about you”: Gabourey Sidibe claps back after Twista fat shames herWednesday, December 09, 2020
|
Actress Gabourey Sidibe has clapped back at rapper Twista who fat-shamed her on Instagram.
Sidibe told the Overnight Celebrity artiste that she said she forgot about in 2005, citing his lack of a recent hit song following an unfavourable comparison.
“Wow. I um…gee @twistgmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about you in 2005. But good luck with option B!,” said Sidibe who responded to a post in which the rapper negatively compared her to Instagram model Bernice Burgos.
The post used a photo of Sidibe and Burgos, and asked men if they would choose Option A — a plus-sized woman who is financially stable and has no kids — or Option B — a former reality star with no job, no car and multiple children with several different fathers.
Many social media users who saw the post were furious, noting that the post was very rude and disrespectful.
Sidibe recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, on November 24.
The actress first rose to fame in the movie Precious and has become a fan-favourite on TV drama Empire.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy