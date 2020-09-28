‘I hope one day to become a musician’: Jada Kingdom shares diary entry from 8 years ago

There’s a saying that if you want your dreams to come true, then you should write them down. And that’s what dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom did eight years ago.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, the Budum artiste took fans on a trip down memory lane and showed them old diaries, and books that she’s kept throughout the years.

In the very first entry in one of her diaries in 2012, she wrote: “I hope I get my career that I want in life, and I know God is with me.”

In another entry, she wrote: “I always wanted to be a singer, it is my destiny. I hope one day I will become a musician because I am multi-talented. I want my dreams to come true”

Jada then gets emotional when she realised her dream came true.

“Young me is so passionate and expressive,” she said. “I love her and I’m going to make her so f**king proud.”

In another entry, Jada shared dreams of one day collaborating with her idol, Nicki Minaj.

“Dear Diary,” she wrote. “Nicki Minaj is my idol. I love her, and one day I wish I could meet her, and sing a song with her. She is the best raptress ever, and I wanna be just like her. Because I sound like her, shape like her, and act like her, I want to be her.”

She closed that entry by saluting Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded which was released around the time Jada made the entry.

Do you this dream will come true BUZZ fam?