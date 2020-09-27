“I know the challenges ahead”: Lisa Hanna announces bid for PNP president

Lisa Hanna has announced her formal bid for president

of the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP).

Hanna, who has held a significant lead in a Jamaica Observer commissioned poll and another conducted for the PNP last week, confirmed her intent in a post to her Instagram account a short while ago.

â€œAfter careful consideration, prayer and discussion with my family, constituents, and fellow comrades, I have decided to offer myself in service of the PNP as its Presidentâ€, Hanna said in a statement. â€œI know the challenges ahead, but I am ready,â€ she said.

â€œThe PNP is at a crossroads, and Jamaica expects us to meet the moment. The Party must begin the internal healing process immediately, and move forward together in unity, if we are to be the strong opposition the country needs now.

View this post on Instagram I AM READY! â€œHANNA CONFIRMS BID FOR PNP PRESIDENCYâ€ â¡ï¸A post shared by ï¼¬ï¼©ï¼³ï¼¡ ï¼¨ï¼¡ï¼®ï¼®ï¼¡ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@lisahannamp) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

â€œThe strategy moving forward must include the widest consultation and inclusiveness to shape the future of the Peopleâ€™s National Party and the future government it will form,â€ the four-term Member of Parliament said.

If she wins, Hanna would be only the second woman to lead the 82-year-old party following Portia Simpson Miller.

â€œWe as a Party, have been distracted by internal conflict for too long, and it has kept us away from our purpose, and the people of Jamaica have seen that, they have told us so loudly. This transformational movement is not done singularly, or by sitting on the fence thinking about change â€“ Comrades, this shift starts with us. ,â€ Hanna said.