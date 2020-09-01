‘I Like To Move It’ hitmaker Erick Morillo found dead

‘I Like To Move It’ hitmaker Erick Morillo found deadTuesday, September 01, 2020
|
Popular DJ and producer Erick Morillo, who is known for his 90s hit I Like To Move It, has been found dead.
He was 49 years old.
According to TMZ, he was found at his home in Miami Beach on Monday, but it is unclear how he died.
His death comes weeks after he was arrested for sexual assault. He was charged with sexual battery after a rape kit allegedly came back positive for his DNA.
He was out on bail.
It is said that the 2019 incident took place at Morilloâ€™s home. It is understood that Morillo and the female DJ worked at a private event and went to his home after the party.
Morillo denied the allegations.
The Colombian-American entertainer gained popularity when he released I Like To Move It in 1994 under the stage name Reel 2 Real. The song featured The Mad Stuntman.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy