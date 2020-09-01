‘I Like To Move It’ hitmaker Erick Morillo found dead

Popular DJ and producer Erick Morillo, who is known for his 90s hit I Like To Move It, has been found dead.

He was 49 years old.

According to TMZ, he was found at his home in Miami Beach on Monday, but it is unclear how he died.

His death comes weeks after he was arrested for sexual assault. He was charged with sexual battery after a rape kit allegedly came back positive for his DNA.

He was out on bail.

It is said that the 2019 incident took place at Morilloâ€™s home. It is understood that Morillo and the female DJ worked at a private event and went to his home after the party.

Morillo denied the allegations.

The Colombian-American entertainer gained popularity when he released I Like To Move It in 1994 under the stage name Reel 2 Real. The song featured The Mad Stuntman.