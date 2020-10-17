â€˜I love you dearlyâ€™: Spice supports Dancing Rebel as she grieves momâ€™s death

Jamaican

entertainer Dancing Rebel has lost her mom to cancer, and her boss, Spice, has promised

to be with her every step of the way.

Early Saturday morning, the Team Spice member shared that she had lost her mother, who had been battling cancer.

â€œYou left me in pieces,â€ she said in an Instagram video in which she hugs and kisses her mom.

â€œMommy mi used to fraid fi see you sick. Couldnâ€™t face me fears now you gone and life nu really mekk sense no more, me angel just did waaa yu waitâ€¦Just fi mekk sure me give yu all yuh needâ€¦ Nah go question God but I donâ€™t know how much more I can take.. Rest up mommy mi love yu wid alla mi soul. #ihatecancer.â€

Soon after, she was offered condolences by fans, well-wishers and colleague in the entertainment industry, including Kemar Highcon, Hood Celebrityy, DHQ Sher, Skatta Burrell, Romeich Major and Headtop Aneika.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGbyJFlDXuu/

Spice commented on the video and later made a post on her Instagram page, reminding Rebel that she will always be her â€˜second momâ€™.

â€œOmg my dancer just lost her mom and I strongly believe 2020 should just go Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜«Ÿ¤¯ @rebeldonofficial Look how hard we laughed yesterday and today we wake in sorrow,â€ Spice said in the post.

â€œIâ€™m sooooo sorry Christina I can feel your pain, You never know what tomorrow may bring but I post this to remind you that I love you dearly and one thing I know for sure youâ€™re strong like a lion âœŠŸ¿âœŠŸ¿âœŠŸ¿ and you got this because GOD GOT YOUŸ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ Never forget Iâ€™ll always be your Second Mom Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜˜Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ #fuckcancer Iâ€™ll be with you every step of the way.â€

The sad news comes months after Rebel launched a number of businesses, including a feminine care line called Her Palace and a courier company, Rhebel Nation, which offers pickup and delivery in the Corporate Area. She also teamed up with fellow Team Spice dancer, Pretty Pretty, for a skincare line called Buzz â€˜Aâ€™ Way.