I-Octane defends singing “friend killer” songs

I-Octane defends singing “friend killer” songsThursday, October 22, 2020
|
I-Octane is often criticised for
making “badmind” and “friend killers” key topics in his music, but he defends
his reasons for prioritising these messages in a recent Instagram post.
The Day One Friends singjay shared an animation video (done by filmmaker Prince Angelo) about a green-eyed man who hires a hitman to murder his friend. His motive? “If mi cya mek it, him cya mek it either.”
The video brought out an impassioned I-Octane.
“WEN MI SING BOUT DEM THING YAH [SUM BIG PU**Y ARTIST BOY] LOVE RUN GO PON DI NET GO TALK BOUT OCTANE SING TOO MUCH ABOUT FAKE PEOPLE AND SUM FOOL FOOL FANZ A FOLLOW DEM A CHAT F**KRY TOO,” he said. “BUT UNNU GWAN TRUST TRUST PEOPLE AND WATCH WAT AGO HAPPEN TO UNNU R*SS…. AS SAD AS DIS VIDEO IS… DIS ADI THINGS DEM WEH A HAPPEN INNA REAL LIFE… ANYWAY MI STILL A SAY WI NUH LIKE FRIEND KILLA.”
Followers, also shaken up by the video, encouraged I-Octane to continue singing songs which denounce envy.
“Real talk bro, nuh stop bun dem,” said selector Tony Matterhorn.
“Don’t stop sing bout dem, mi love yuh song dem,” one user added.
“No joke fam memba u seh study yo frenz dem cause dem a study yo,” another referenced.
“Real talk mi artist, bun fren killa.”
Among I-Octane’s most popular releases about these matters are Badmind Dem A Pree featuring Bounty Killer, Badmind Fi Di Year, Hurt By Friends and the 2020 release Friend Killa.
