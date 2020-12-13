I-Octane thankful to be alive after car accident in California

Reggae-dancehall singer I-Octane is giving

thanks for life after being involved in a motor vehicle accident early this

morning. The incident happened in San Diego, California.

“MISS DEATH TWICE IN ONE NIGHT JAH JAH GIVE THANKS CAUSE AH NUH MY TIME YET,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “MI AND DI G DEM UP STILL, GIVE PRAYS.”

His post accompanied a slew of prayer emojis, and a photo of a damaged car and officers on the scene. He also attached a video of a female showing another car where she states, “Some car like hit me and I just lost control.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I-Octane (@realioctane)

Followers of the “Hot Ras” are also thankful he is alive and well.

“Wow! Prayers you use and win,” commented artiste Dovey Magnum.

“Blessed,” said ZJ Chrome.

“Please be careful, times are crazy right now,” said another user.

“Thank God you and your G dem gud. We really couldn’t deal with another bad news bredda “

“Just not the way u fi leave the earth, give thanks.”

Others questioned why the singer was in San Diego but he has been in The United States for several months since the reopening of Jamaican borders. He was scheduled to perform at an event in the city last night which was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns according to another post. He, however, still showed up to the after party, and the incident seemed to happen upon his return from that event.

“MI STILL DID AFI SING DI GYAL DEM SONG ‘NEXT’ AT DI AFTER PARTY,” he said. “ANYWAY SAN DIEGO, CA, ME AND DI TOP RANKS ENT AGO PUT ON BACK DI SHOW ASAP STAY TUNE.”