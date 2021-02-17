“I over succeeded”: Cardi B celebrates as ‘Up’ debuts at No. 2

“I over succeeded”: Cardi B celebrates as ‘Up’ debuts at No. 2Wednesday, February 17, 2021
|
Cardi B is up and it’s stuck!
The rapper’s latest single, Up, has debuted at the runner-up spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
The track marks Cardi B’s ninth Top 10 single, and makes this her fifth consecutive year scoring a song in the chart’s upper tier.
The song that stood between her and a No.1 debut? Olivia Rodrigo’s five-week leader Driver’s License.
But coming in second did nothing to dampen the New York rapper’s spirits, noting that the accomplishment is comparable to what pop stars do.
“Just landed and my wifi back poppin. I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me,” she tweeted. “I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded. First time a female rapper debut top 5 since Lauren. This is pop girl shit but I’m not pop.”
Up is rumoured to be part of Cardi B’s upcoming sophomore album.
