‘I should have known better’ – Justin Timberlake apologises to family, fans for holding hands with co-star

American singer and actor Justin Timberlake

has issued a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel for a regrettable “lapse in

judgement” after images surfaced of him holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The ‘What Goes Around’ songwriter, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, said he needed to put the rumours of a relationship between himself and Wainwright to rest, and admitted the entire situation has undermined how he feels his son should think of him.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star,” he began, adding, “I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” Timberlake continued.

View this post on Instagram

Timberlake, who is currently in New Orleans shooting for an upcoming film, Palmer – which Wainwright plays as his love interest – said he incredibly proud to be the lead in the upcoming drama.

He told his nearly 57 million Instagram followers that he is looking forward to continuing the project and expressed his excitement for his fans to see it.

Images of Timberlake and Wainwright at a late Saturday party at The Absinthe House in New Orleans sent tongues wagging across social media, despite both actors insisting the pictures were innocent.

Judging from images circulating on the internet, as the party approached midnight, Justin reached over, clutching the arm of the Raising Dion actress – born to a Jamaican mother and Haitian father – tenderly before she rested her hand on his right knee.

