‘I thought I was going to die’: Rihanna sent dad ventilator as he battled COVID-19

Ronald Fenty revealed his superstar daughter Rihanna, 32, was so worried about him that she checked in on him every day and even sent a ventilator to his home in Barbados to help him battle through the illness.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Ronald, 66, said: “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Ronald—who spent 14 days in the Paragon Isolation facility before being released—admitted he feared the worst when he was struck down with the coronavirus. He said: “I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly.”

Ronald and Rihanna have had a rocky relationship in the past and she even sued him in 2019 for exploiting her name without her permission. The singer and actress—whose real name is Robyn Fenty filed a lawsuit against Ronald and a company called Fenty Entertainment for allegedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation will give $5 million in grants to people working against COVID-19 on the frontline and she and Jay-Z followed that up with another $1 million each to fight coronavirus. The $2 million will help to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, elderly and homeless people, and the children of health workers and first responders in both Los Angeles and New York City.