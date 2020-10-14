‘I wanna f**k’: Are Cardi B and Offset on again?

Cardi B and Offset are famous for their tumultuous relationship.

Having already publicly broken up and gotten back together once before, tongues are wagging that the rap couple may be rethinking their divorce proceeding.

After Cardi B spent her birthday weekend with Offset, complete with lap dances, lavish gifts and more than a little PDA, the two were out on the town again last evening.

The WAP artiste and her husband (for now) were spotted together, along with a couple friends, in Atlanta. Offset shared several videos of the two on Instagram, perhaps the most telling being one captioned “I wanna f**k.” Can’t get any clearer than that!!!”

Only time will tell if the couple has truly grown apart or if Offset has worked his magic once more and convinced the raptress to give him a another shot at a second chance.