‘I was broke AF’: Spice shares story about when she wrote ‘So Mi Like It’

When dancehall

artiste Spice wrote her hit song, So Mi Like It, six years ago, she said

that she was broke and on the verge of quitting music.

At the time the song was released, Spice has already enjoyed some success in dancehall, and she had even charted on Billboard.

However, Spice said that things werenâ€™t going how she wanted, and she felt like giving up.

Putting the doubts to the back of her mind, the entertainer released So Mi Like It. Â

The song has been viewed more than 92 million times since it was uploaded on YouTube in January 2014.

â€œ92 Million real viewsâ€¼ï¸ When I wrote this song 6 years ago I was broke AF. Home with my kids and told myself if this song donâ€™t buss big Iâ€™m done with music. I drove to every party to get this track played myself,â€ she said in an Instagram post on Monday.

â€œI burned CDs with the little money I got and drove around to give them out. I promoted this with all I got. Big up EVERY SELECTOR. Too much to tag. I took to the streets and never looked back. God is always right on time.â€

And she is happy that she put her all into the promotion of the song, as it has brought her much success.

â€œMoral of the story is sometimes you will definitely feel like giving up but DONâ€™T #somilikeit ( I wanted to take out â€œSkin out mi p*m p*m line so badâ€) I was shamed and embarrassed when I said it at first Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ But that f%*king line made me rich so I will be skinning out my p*m p*m right through bye,â€ she said.