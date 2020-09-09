“I was just too drunk”: Tory Lanez text after Megan The Stallion alleged shooting leaks

“I was just too drunk”: Tory Lanez text after Megan The Stallion alleged shooting leaksWednesday, September 09, 2020
A lot has been said following the July 12 alleged shooting of Megan Thee
Stallion by Tory Lanez, and there’s more coming.
Just 15 hours after incident, Lanez reached out to Megan to apologise, via text no less.
He wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart”, according to a TMZ report.
While he never made specific reference to the shooting incident, he tried to explain the reason behind the act requiring an apology with ‘I was just too drunk”.
He added, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”
The Canadian rapper later repeated, “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”
The incident happened after a house party in the Hollywood Hills the two were partying with beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner.
Lanez was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on October 13. He was released on US$35,000 bail.
