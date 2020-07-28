‘I will live through this ordeal’: Rygin King thanks fans for support

Dancehall artiste Rygin King has broken his silence on the shooting incident which left him hospitalized for more than a month. The Things Go Change artiste took to his Instagram to inform his fans that he will “live through this ordeal”, and to thank them for their support.

“Just wanted to let you know Rygin King is sending a heartfelt thank you to all well-wishers, family, and friends for their prayers and thoughts during this difficult time,” the statement on his Instagram account read.

The artiste says he’s gaining strength and courage to make a full recovery.

“I will live through this ordeal and I can take the next step that comes along with the Most High by my side. My fans show me the support and I am going to make them proud. Just know ‘One King’ soon step out.”

He also extended his gratitude to the staff at the different hospitals, the ministry of health, and the minister of entertainment.

Rygin King was shot and injured on his way from a funeral in Westmoreland today, June 28.