‘I will live through this ordeal’: Rygin King thanks fans for support

‘I will live through this ordeal’: Rygin King thanks fans for supportTuesday, July 28, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Rygin King has broken his silence on the shooting incident which left him hospitalized for more than a month. The Things Go Change artiste took to his Instagram to inform his fans that he will “live through this ordeal”, and to thank them for their support.
“Just wanted to let you know Rygin King is sending a heartfelt thank you to all well-wishers, family, and friends for their prayers and thoughts during this difficult time,” the statement on his Instagram account read.
The artiste says he’s gaining strength and courage to make a full recovery.
“I will live through this ordeal and I can take the next step that comes along with the Most High by my side. My fans show me the support and I am going to make them proud. Just know ‘One King’ soon step out.”
He also extended his gratitude to the staff at the different hospitals, the ministry of health, and the minister of entertainment.
Rygin King was shot and injured on his way from a funeral in Westmoreland today, June 28.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy