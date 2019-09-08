Ibex opens third location in Jamaica

Ibex opens third location in JamaicaSunday, September 08, 2019
|
Local Business Process Outsourcing company Ibex is set to welcome more employees with the opening of its third location in Jamaica.
The company’s third location is in New Kingston, and according to Ibex, it falls within the plans of Ibex CEO Bob Dechant’s promise to bring more than 5,000 jobs to Jamaica. Ibex has described itself as a leading provider of contact centre services and other business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.
Attending the opening was Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agricuture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw. He lauded the company for opening a new centre that would provide jobs for many Jamaicans. He also encouraged the company to assist with the training of local managers for the industry.
He made the appeal following an announcement made by Dechant that Ibex intends to include 500 management jobs in its overall employment plan of 4,500 strong employees by the end of the year.
Dechant, in his remarks, said: “We are bullish on Jamaica for three reasons. The first is the talent of the people which is exceptional, and it holds itself toe-to-toe with the talent on a global basis; secondly, the support of the Government; and thirdly, the proximity to the United States. Put these things together and you have a recipe for success and repeated success.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy