Ibex opens third location in Jamaica

Local Business Process Outsourcing company Ibex is set to welcome more employees with the opening of its third location in Jamaica.

The company’s third location is in New Kingston, and according to Ibex, it falls within the plans of Ibex CEO Bob Dechant’s promise to bring more than 5,000 jobs to Jamaica. Ibex has described itself as a leading provider of contact centre services and other business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

Attending the opening was Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agricuture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw. He lauded the company for opening a new centre that would provide jobs for many Jamaicans. He also encouraged the company to assist with the training of local managers for the industry.

He made the appeal following an announcement made by Dechant that Ibex intends to include 500 management jobs in its overall employment plan of 4,500 strong employees by the end of the year.

Dechant, in his remarks, said: “We are bullish on Jamaica for three reasons. The first is the talent of the people which is exceptional, and it holds itself toe-to-toe with the talent on a global basis; secondly, the support of the Government; and thirdly, the proximity to the United States. Put these things together and you have a recipe for success and repeated success.”