Icing on the cake: Buju Banton remixes Koffee’s ‘Pressure’

Jamaican

entertainers Koffee and Buju Banton have gifted us something we never knew we

needed – a remix of the Grammy Kid’s song called Pressure.

Koffee and Buju recently teamed up for the remix of Pressure.

The two recently teamed up for the remix of the song, and it was released on Friday, September 25, by Sony Music Entertainment.

Despite how major the collaboration is, it was not announced with much fanfare. The two simply shared the photo they took together while announcing that it was now available.

“We nah give up… It’s serious @originalkoffee Pressure Remix Out Now,” Buju said on Instagram on Friday.

But it wasn’t a simple thing for fans of the two entertainers who have been enjoying the remix.

“Remix even tougher Koffee voice now richer and Gargamel is the icing on the cake,” one YouTube user said.

“This tune was already premier but now Koffee’s added Mr Banton – my gosh,” another added.

Since being uploaded to YouTube on Friday, the song has received more than 125,000 views.

Pressure was originally released in July. It came after Koffee’s hit, Lockdown, which has received more than 21 million views on YouTube since being uploaded on July 17.