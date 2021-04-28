Iconic! Spice teases new song with Sean Paul and Shaggy

Dancehall artiste Spice has been posting the letter “SSS” on her Instagram for the past two days now, daring fans to try and figure out what it all means.

And though her followers were eager to guess what the Queen of the Dancehall would be putting out, their many guesses were incorrect.

Well, today, Spice decided to ease her fan’s frustration and just tell them, “#SSS” is promo for the song she’ll be releasing with dancehall heavyweights, Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Get it? “SSS”-Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy? Okay.

Spice shared the exciting news on Instagram Live.

“The SSS meaning to it is Spice, Sean Paul, and Shaggy,” she said.

Adding that the song will be released on Friday (April 30)

“It’s a historic moment for me, because for me, likkle old me to have a song with these legends, to be right in the middle with these legends, it feels good,” she said.

She added; “It’s an overwhelming feeling, and I feel good. For me to get these two legends on one song, this is a historic moment, very iconic.”

The song will be titled Go Down Deh.

“I’ve never been so confident a song, I’ve never feel so good about a song. When you hear it, mi know seh yuh go wine and go down deh,” she said.