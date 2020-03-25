Idris Elba rubbishes claim that celebrities are paid to say they have coronavirus

Among the throng of conspiracy theories floating around the coronavirus is the idea that celebrities are being paid to say they have contracted the virus.

And if you ask UK star, Idris Elba, that notion is ridiculous. “This idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say that they have coronavirus is just absolute bulls**t…such stupidness. And people wanna spread that as if it’s like news. It’s stupid, it’s the quickest way to get people sick, and there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina saying that we got it, and we ain’t got it, I don’t even understand the logic of that,” he said.

Elba was talking to his followers in an Instagram Live on Tuesday. He was one of the first celebrities to publicly declare that he has contracted the virus. Soon after, his wife, Sabrina, also announced that she had got the virus too.

Elba also used his Live to address the stigma surrounding coronavirus tests.

“It shouldn’t be about whether rich or poor gets it, everyone should get tested for sure. I think that the negativity around test shaming is like counterproductive. I don’t see what people get out of that,” he said.