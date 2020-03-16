Idris Elba tests positive for cornavirus

UK star, Idris Elba joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

He madeÂ the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how Iâ€™m doing Ÿ‘ŠŸ¾Ÿ‘ŠŸ¾ No panic. â€” Idris Elba (@idriselba) pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZMarch 16, 2020

â€œThis morning I tested positive for Covid 19,â€ he wrote. â€œI feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.â€

Elbaâ€™s announcement follows those of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who have all tested positive for coronavirus.