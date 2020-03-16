Idris Elba tests positive for cornavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for cornavirusMonday, March 16, 2020
|
UK star, Idris Elba joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.
He madeÂ the announcement on Twitter on Monday.
â€œThis morning I tested positive for Covid 19,â€ he wrote. â€œI feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.â€
Elbaâ€™s announcement follows those of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who have all tested positive for coronavirus.
