‘If a dirt, a dirt’: Saharan dust is no joke, but no one told Caribbean people

The Saharan dust is no joke, but somehow the Internet has managed to make this rather serious situation just that.

The Saharan dust cloud, blowing all the way from North Africa, has been slowly moving its way across the Caribbean since the start of the week.

It has affected air quality, visibility, temperatures and tempers regionally, as it reached peak density (and frustration) in Jamaica today.

The region, and the world to be honest, has been faced with a LOT these past few months â€“ coronavirus, devastated economies, the death of Kobe and no Olympic Games to raise our collective spirits â€“ so we could have done without yet another thing. Truly.

However, in true Caribbean style, the region has banded together to make a mountain out of a dust hill.

While the potential health risks, particularly to people with respiratory illnesses, remains, itâ€™s nice to know that this (dust) cloud has a silver lining.

Here are some of our favourite online responses that made us chuckle just a little too hard:

Sahara desert can blow dust 10,461 km from Africa to Jamaica and you can't even send me $200 credit?â€” The Other GuyŸ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@Amediss_) June 23, 2020

â€œEven in this Sahara dust, I see clearly that I was a fool to let you goâ€¦.â€ â€” Michael Arteta (@TopBraff) pic.twitter.com/2CaKexYKpeJune 23, 2020

Adding Sahara Desert to the list of places that Iâ€™ve visited. â€” ŸŒ¼ Gimmi Likkle Space ŸŒ¼ (@JoJoNae) pic.twitter.com/I94aOtS5ULJune 23, 2020

Them: So where did u travel to in 2020??â€” Tiffi_Island Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@IslandTiffi) Me: The Sahara came to me b!tch!! Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£#SaharanDustJune 23, 2020

covid, sahara vs allergic people â€” buchiprincipe (@_rosariotorres) pic.twitter.com/2cO50cyMVjJune 23, 2020

The â€œIâ€™m glad I donâ€™t live in Kingston, the air is so horribleâ€ people when Sahara dust start choke all a weâ€¦ â€” KA Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) pic.twitter.com/HPgI65eWgXJune 22, 2020

Jamaicans: " If a dirt , a dirt ! "â€” PaintedLady Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@BitzHTG_) Sahara Desert : " R O A D ! " Ÿ¤¦â€â™€ï¸Ÿ¤¦â€â™€ï¸Ÿ¤¦â€â™€ï¸June 22, 2020

Hurricane season: *trotting toward the Caribbean* â€” Read the room, beloved. (@GyulMeetsWorld) Sahara dust: pic.twitter.com/QvCTzAUSlvJune 22, 2020

Jamaican twitter: IF A DIRT A DIRT!â€” A$APŸ¦ (@MrLandonn) Sahara desert: Watch dah style yaJune 22, 2020

Sahara go home, youâ€™re drunk. â€” Dawn (@AlienFlamingo) pic.twitter.com/Wm5ODmVY6ZJune 21, 2020

When Machel said "dis gyal, she wukkin up a storm", the Sahara really felt that.â€” Anjali S. (@AnjPine) June 21, 2020

When you in public and feel a lil Sahara dust stick in ya throat â€” Not A RH Red WomanŸ‡§Ÿ‡§ (@CrazyCari97) pic.twitter.com/BYwQHNiSZQJune 21, 2020