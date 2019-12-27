If not a footballer then… Leon Bailey lets the world know

If not a footballer then… Leon Bailey lets the world knowFriday, December 27, 2019
|
Jamaican superstar footballer Leon Bailey recently revealed that if he wasn’t pursuing a career as a professional footballer, he would be a businessman.
In a post from his club Bayer Leverkusen, the skilful winger was quizzed about what his life would be like if he wasn’t a football player and that was his revelation.
Well, he might be well underway in that regard, as he is now engaged in the promotion and management of events with his younger brother Kyle Butler. We expect him to further widen his business ventures in the future.
What do you think BUZZ fam, what would you be doing if not in your current job.
