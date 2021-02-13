“I’m a sexy Christian”: Minister Marion Hall addresses backlash against cleavage photo

Public service announcement for the holier-than-thou fashion police, Minister Marion Hall is a sexy Christian.

The evangelist, formerly dancehall superstar Lady Saw, took some time from her “lunch date with the girls” today to address critics who thought her v-neck blouse flaunted too much cleavage.

“I just wanna do this short video to address the comments that I heard some of you judging me because I have some cleavage,” she started. “I can’t help myself baby girls, I can’t help myself baby boys. God is the one who create this body and guess what? I can’t do anything about what God bless me with. If God bless me with some boobs, then I got some boobs. Sometimes I’m preaching they fall, they jump out. Can I stop that? No, because God has enhanced me naturally.”

Still a Christian

Several users on Facebook and Instagram were labelling the minister a backslider because of her outfit of the day, while others pulled her legs about which “girls” she took for lunch. Hall made it known that it’s not feasible for her to be cloaked from head to toe every day.

“I can’t be covered every day, I’m in Miami, it’s hot in Miami,” she said. “You won’t see me on the road in the big hats that you see me preaching in and the long dresses. If I dress like that you say I look old. I wear shorts and I wear skirts, not way up but I wear skirts. I got tattoos, yeah, I got a few a them so what can I do? I can’t please you baby.

It’s not my problem if you don’t have some boobs. How you wanna wear dem, if you wanna cover them, show them. God cares for what is behind the heart…not my boobs. If that’s all you see I guess they look good right? I’m still a Christian and I do talk so don’t get this twisted. I’m still Marion, not Lady Saw. I’m a ordained minister and on Sunday I’ll dress appropriately but when I’m out in the sun Imma take the sun’s vitamin D,” she continued.

She added, “If you know me by now you would know that I don’t care what they say about me, you don’t have the keys to heaven so you can’t stop me if I’m going or not… I’m so blessed and I love my body… I’m a sexy Christian; I like to dress sexy under my clothes. My lingerie line is Lavish by Marion Marie (laughs). Love me or hate me, I don’t care.”

Her followers were here for her mid-lunch sermon.

“You gathered them properly! Very good,” said one user.

“Some a wii dress proper ahh wii heart dutty. God a judge wii by wii heart, not by appearance.”

“You don’t need to explain anything. What you are wearing has nothing to do with the work you’re doing for Christ.”

“Her entire attire was very nice and modest, some people just thrive off being negative.”